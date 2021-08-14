Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,861 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Equifax stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.10. The company had a trading volume of 355,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,992. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

