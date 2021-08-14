Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EQFN stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.99.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
