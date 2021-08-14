Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EQFN stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.99.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

