Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in American Public Education by 7.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.