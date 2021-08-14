Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HTBI stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

