Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stepan’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stepan by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $42,702,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

