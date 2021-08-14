Ergo (ERG) Price Up 50.6% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.86 or 0.00025332 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $379.51 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,798.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.93 or 0.06938053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.42 or 0.01428278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.22 or 0.00385092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00140745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.95 or 0.00576827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00347221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00299821 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

