ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,836,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,613. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

