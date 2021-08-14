ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.
On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.
NASDAQ EPIX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,836,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,613. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.65.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
