Essentia (ESS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $328,358.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $328,358.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

