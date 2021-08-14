Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.