EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 338.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.