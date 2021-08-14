Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $375,346.52 and approximately $21,872.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.03 or 0.06935539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00152958 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,062,387 coins and its circulating supply is 185,032,974 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

