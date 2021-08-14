Ethereum Gold Trading 117.7% Higher Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $372,719.49 and approximately $42.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

