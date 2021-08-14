Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Reaches $13.10 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $147.48 million and $11.89 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $13.10 or 0.00028002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,257,103 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

