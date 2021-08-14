Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $478,936.68 and $229,421.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00326083 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00994521 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,157,961 coins and its circulating supply is 8,067,787 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

