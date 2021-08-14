Ethverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $196,047.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $492,879.68 and $196,047.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00319298 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00949248 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,148,438 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,265 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

