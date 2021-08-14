Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

