ETNA Network Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $873,348.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.55 or 0.99931830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

