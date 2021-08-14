Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

EURN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 2,217,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

