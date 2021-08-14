EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

