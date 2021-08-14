Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVBG opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

