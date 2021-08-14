Everest 1-Day Volume Tops $839,771.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $839,771.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00138571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.98 or 1.00002255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00874384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.