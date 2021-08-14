Everex (EVX) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $492,711.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

