EveriToken (EVT) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveriToken has a total market cap of $114,510.31 and $1,186.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

