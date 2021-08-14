EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Position Decreased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.66. 188,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

