Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the July 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

