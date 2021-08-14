ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,730.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009692 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

