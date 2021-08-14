Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

