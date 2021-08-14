Expanse Price Hits $0.0751 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $10,105.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,257.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06920585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01486815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.41 or 0.00392341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00152736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00577628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00358951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00310405 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

