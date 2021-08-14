Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,161 ($41.30). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,137 ($40.99), with a volume of 410,085 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,953.70. The company has a market cap of £28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

