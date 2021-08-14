Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.