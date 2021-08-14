Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

