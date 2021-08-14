Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

