Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Facebook by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 117,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $385,436,000 after acquiring an additional 124,098 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

