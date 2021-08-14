Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Busey Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

