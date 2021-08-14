Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

