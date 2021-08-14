Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

