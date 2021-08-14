Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Cut by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

