Faceter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,172.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $3,172.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars.

