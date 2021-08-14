Factom (FCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,812.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Factom has a market cap of $15.92 million and $22,812.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00135792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,877.00 or 1.00059511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00872393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,854,442 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.