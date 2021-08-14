Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Reaches $3.21 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $1,919.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00135074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 0.99976261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.11 or 0.00874801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

