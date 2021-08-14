FansTime Trading Up 16.4% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.32 million and $946,836.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

