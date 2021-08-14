FantasyGold Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00137537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99689124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.00867180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

