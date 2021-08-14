Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.97 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $858.84 million and approximately $49.97 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00878912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00107022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

