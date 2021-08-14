Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 206.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF makes up 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned approximately 3.25% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTL traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.82.

