Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 26,725 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4,092.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 3,286,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.