Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 915 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

