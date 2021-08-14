Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.52. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 31,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

