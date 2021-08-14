FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Hits $24.02 (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $24.02 or 0.00050871 BTC on popular exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $80.48 million and $9.86 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,978 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

