Fear (FEAR) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fear has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $2.81 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

