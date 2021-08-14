Fear Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $2.81 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.